2 children killed, 16 people stabbed at China kindergarten

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say two children were killed and 16 other people were injured by a knife-wielding attacker at a kindergarten in a southern city. The Xinhua News Agency said a suspect has been arrested and an investigation was underway following the attack Wednesday afternoon. It happened in Beiliu, a city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In past such attacks, the perpetrators were described as mentally or emotionally disturbed or bearing grudges. China tightly restricts access to guns, so knives are almost always used in such attacks.