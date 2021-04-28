15 cats found shot dead in Dunn County, $500 reward offered

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - In what the Dunn County Humane Society calls "such an act of cruelty," 15 cats were found shot dead in rural Dunn County.

Humane Society officials say the dead cats were found near the Dunnville Bottoms in the township of Spring Brook.

According to the Humane Society, someone apparently abandoned the cats on the side of the road next to a pile of cat food. Then, 15 of the cats were shot.

Another 18 cats and kittens were rescued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348 or via email.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.