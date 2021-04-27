Woman, 2 children found dead inside partially submerged car

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — The bodies of a woman and two children were found inside a car that was found partially submerged in Lake Eufaula, authorities say, and a possible suspect was being treated at a hospital. Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman says the three apparently were dead before the car entered the water where it was found near a lakeside park in Eufaula early Monday along the Alabama-Georgia state line. The victims weren’t immediately identified. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says a male who is a person of interest in the case was taken by helicopter ambulance to Southeast Health from Eufaula.