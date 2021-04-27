UW-Eau Claire mask policy won’t change despite CDC guidance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday the CDC released new guidance saying full-vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask outdoors. But, what does that mean for UW-Eau Claire students walking outside to and from class?

According to Mike Knuth, public information officer at UWEC, masks will still be required on campus both inside and outside.

"We continue to review information and guidance supplied by the CDC and Eau Claire City-County Health Department, but there is no change in our policy at this time," Knuth told News 18.

UWEC's website says masks are required at all times in the classroom, campus buildings, communal spaces in residence halls and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Currently, 75.8% of UWEC staff members are vaccinated and 33.7% of students.

Since April 1, 21 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. That is out of 7,099 tests run. There has not been a positive test since April 19.

