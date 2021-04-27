Thousands rally against Slovenia’s right-wing government

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Slovenia against the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whom opponents accuse of curbing democratic freedoms in the traditionally moderate nation. Tuesday’s peaceful protest was held on Slovenia’s Resistance Day, which marks the start of the World War II struggle by partisan groups against Nazi German and fascist Italian occupiers. Protest organizers said they were fighting “for freedom, democracy and the rule of law.” A close ally of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Jansa has faced accusations of fueling hate speech, tightening a grip on power and pressuring the media. He has denied this.