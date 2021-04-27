Thousands demonstrate in Chad against military transition

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Thousands of people have protested and two people were killed in Chad in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed last week. According to local reports, those killed in violence surrounding the protests include a man shot dead in Moundou, in southern Chad, and another person who died in the capital. The opposition coalition called for the demonstrations despite a ban on protests. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, and there were also demonstrations in other parts of the nation.