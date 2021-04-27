Suspect in deadly LA shooting rampage shot, killed by police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man early Tuesday suspected of going on a deadly rampage in the city’s downtown. Authorities say the man shot several people — killing two of them, including a newlywed — seemingly at random before leading police on an hours-long chase that ended in a standoff on a freeway overpass. Authorities say the man had been driving a white Jeep Cherokee and refused pleas from police and a family member to surrender. Shots were fired at police during the standoff. One officer returned fire, killing the man. His death marks the second time LAPD officers have fatally shot a person in four days.