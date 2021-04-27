Stormy evening leads into a few more April showers

Scattered showers are becoming more numerous in western Wisconsin this evening. While thunderstorm activity was minimal this afternoon, there is still the chance to see thunder through this evening.

For yet another day, warmer air was stuck just to our south. We did make it into the low 60s in Eau Claire this afternoon, meanwhile Prairie du Chien made it to the 80 degree mark today.

Most of the area remains under a level 1 risk for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. If storms are able to strengthen to the severe threshold, the main concern would be large hail rather than damaging winds or tornadoes. Some of the storms that have already fired this afternoon in Minnesota have a history of producing small hail, although storms have not been very impressive on the Wisconsin side of the border.

Any stronger storms will be this evening. Coverage of showers and storms has continued to increase late this afternoon, but intensity has remained fairly low.

Slight chances for showers remain overnight, as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day, but we'll finally see the system that's been plaguing us this week shift east, leaving us with just slight shower chances and highs near 60.

A cold front comes through Thursday, once again bringing us small chances for nuisance showers. They are once again expected to be light, and won't last too long.

Friday looks dry and seasonable, as slightly warmer temperatures move in for the weekend. The weekend and early next week will once again be unsettled, featuring on and off shower chances.