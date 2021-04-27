Sri Lankan Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a proposed ban on wearing full-face veils including Muslim burqas in public, citing national security grounds, despite a U.N. expert’s comment that it would violate international law. The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General’s Department and must be approved by Parliament to become law. The government holds a majority in Parliament and the proposal could easily be passed. Sri Lanka’s public security minister, who introduced the proposal, has called burqas a sign of religious extremism and says a ban would improve national security. The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief says a ban would be incompatible with the right to free religious expression.