Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 7:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 755 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of

Rushford, or 9 miles south of Winona, moving east at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Onalaska, Holmen, Trempealeau, Galesville, Dakota, Brice

Prairie, New Hartford, Wilson, Dresbach, Hart, Perrot State Park, I

90 Exit 257, Ridgeway, Midway, Council Bay, I 90 Exit 249, Pickwick,

I 90 Exit 266 and Witoka.

This includes INTERSTATE 90 IN MINNESOTA between MILE MARKERs 248 and

273.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.