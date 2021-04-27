Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 4:35AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 4:35AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 434 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located northeast of
Gilman, or 15 miles norhwest of Medford, moving northeast at 40 mph.
Nickel size hail is possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Wood Lake, The Mondeaux Flowage, Highway
13 And County Road M, Perkinstown, Esadore Lake, Camp Forest Spring,
Kathryn Lake, North Twin Lake, The Miller Dam Flowage, Hannibal and
Highway 64 And County D D.