Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 2:33AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 232 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Buffalo, or 7

miles south of Alma, moving east at 35 mph.

Half inch hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Arcadia, Whitehall, Alma, Buffalo, Independence, Buffalo City,

Kellogg, Waumandee, Cochrane, West Newton, Montana, Chimney Rock,

Minneiska, Beaver, Pioneer Campground, Merrick State Park,

Czechville, Cream, Highway 88 And County O and Whitman.