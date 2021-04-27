Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 2:16AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 214 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near North Bend, or

15 miles northwest of Sparta, moving east at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Millston, Cataract, Irving, Melrose, Warrens, Shamrock, Pigeon Creek

Campground, The North Flowage, I 94 Exit 135, Jellystone Park Near

Warrens, I 94 Exit 128, Four Corners, The Rezin Landing Strip, Lost

Falls Campground, Kirby, Highways 27 And 71 and County Roads I And I

I.

This includes INTERSTATE 94 between MILE MARKERs 125 and 140.