Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 27 at 1:32AM CDT until April 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 131 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bend, or

14 miles south of Whitehall, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. Quarter size hail has been reported at 125

am in Winona.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

This severe storm will be near…

North Bend around 135 AM CDT.

Blair around 140 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Franklin, Melrose, Taylor, Beach Corners, Perrot State Park,

Marshland and Thimble Park.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.