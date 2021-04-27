Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 27 at 1:13AM CDT until April 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville,

or 11 miles east of Winona, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

North Bend around 135 AM CDT.

Blair around 140 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Franklin, Melrose, Taylor, Beach Corners, Perrot State Park,

Marshland and Thimble Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.