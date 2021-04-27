Portugal poised to lift more restrictions as pandemic ebbs

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is on track to further loosen restrictions on movement next week, as planned, after keeping a lid on the spread of COVID-19 while easing a lockdown. That means the southern European country is likely from next Monday to lift limits on the opening hours of restaurants and cafes, allow major indoor and outdoor events though with limits on capacity, and increase the number of people who can attend weddings and baptisms. Rules on social distancing and the wearing of face masks are to remain in place. Portugal was the world’s worst-hit country by size of population in January. Health experts at a televised meeting with the country’s political leaders, including the president and prime minister, on Tuesday said the pandemic trend has remained stable in recent weeks.