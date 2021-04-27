Police react to new law aiming to help emergency responders with PTSD

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law that he says will make it easier for public safety officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file for worker's compensation benefits.

Before, law enforcement and firefighters could claim worker's comp for PTSD, but they had to prove the condition was caused by unusual stress compared to what their co-workers regularly experience.

Now, those personnel only need a diagnosis from a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist, and the diagnosis doesn't have to be based on the employee suffering greater stress than their co-workers.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said this law will help because they often face stressful and dangerous situations that can lead to PTSD.

"We see and help people when they're at their absolute worst," Bakken said. "We're seeing very traumatic events. We often times see homicides. We see fatal crashes. We deal with child abuse situations. We deal with horrific sexual assault situations."

Eau Claire risk manager Colleen Schian has helped with peer support teams for both the city's police and fire departments, and said this will give them peace of mind if they need to seek help.

"For them to cope with it is difficult," Schian said. "And with this law, knowing that they can go in and seek treatment and not have to fight or struggle to get benefits paid or not have to worry about a copay or deductible, this is going to help them to get the treatment to prevent things from occurring, some serious mental health problems, or worse."

Evers signed the bill at a Madison fire station. Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire was one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

Click/tap here for a full text of Senate Bill 11, now Wisconsin Act 29.