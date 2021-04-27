Play ball! Baseball, softball return after missed year

Play ball! Baseball, softball return after missed yearUpdated
(WQOW) - Tuesday marked the first high school baseball and softball games in Wisconsin since 2019.
A number of games in the Chippewa Valley were postponed or canceled due to weather. Below are scores from contests that prevailed over the precipitation.
High school softball
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10, Prairie Farm 0 (5 innings)
Altoona 6, New Richmond 2
Bloomer 10, Cumberland 0 (6 innings) - Olson (BLOOMER): 6 IP, 1 hit, 15 strikeouts; Jenneman (BLOOMER): 2 hits, 3 RBI
Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 1 - Wildcats scored 5 runs in sixth inning, 6 runs in seventh inning
Gilman 6, Eau Claire Regis 1
High school baseball
New Richmond 4, Altoona 3
Spring Valley 17, Glenwood City 0 (5 innings)
Boyceville 17, Durand 0 (5 innings)
Elk Mound 11, Colfax 0 (5 innings)
Blair-Taylor 10, Augusta 1 (6 innings - called due to weather, field conditions)
High school boys golf
BRC match at River Falls - River Falls Golf Club
Team scores:
T1. Eau Claire Memorial, 153
T1. River Falls, 153
3. Hudson, 155
4. Rice Lake, 175
5. Menomonie, 178
6. Chippewa Falls, 190
7. Eau Claire North, 199
Top 10 individuals:
1. Bennett Swaverly (Hudson), 34
T2. Ben Pendleton (Hudson), 37
T2. Will Schlitz (Memorial), 37
T2. Dylan Rach (River Falls), 37
T2. Matthew Marsollek (River Falls), 37
6. Parker Etzel (Memorial), 38
T7. Ben Christenson (Memorial), 39
T7. Cole Fisher (Memorial), 39
T7. Trey Timm (River Falls), 39
T7. Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake), 39