Play ball! Baseball, softball return after missed year

(WQOW) - Tuesday marked the first high school baseball and softball games in Wisconsin since 2019.

A number of games in the Chippewa Valley were postponed or canceled due to weather. Below are scores from contests that prevailed over the precipitation.

High school softball

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10, Prairie Farm 0 (5 innings)

Altoona 6, New Richmond 2

Bloomer 10, Cumberland 0 (6 innings) - Olson (BLOOMER): 6 IP, 1 hit, 15 strikeouts; Jenneman (BLOOMER): 2 hits, 3 RBI

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 1 - Wildcats scored 5 runs in sixth inning, 6 runs in seventh inning

Gilman 6, Eau Claire Regis 1

High school baseball

New Richmond 4, Altoona 3

Spring Valley 17, Glenwood City 0 (5 innings)

Boyceville 17, Durand 0 (5 innings)

Elk Mound 11, Colfax 0 (5 innings)

Blair-Taylor 10, Augusta 1 (6 innings - called due to weather, field conditions)

Happy Opening Day, Wisconsin prep baseball teams! The last time there was a game, North won a state title in dramatic fashion.



North's game tonight has been canceled, but we'll have highlights from other Chippewa Valley teams at 10

High school boys golf

BRC match at River Falls - River Falls Golf Club

Team scores:

T1. Eau Claire Memorial, 153

T1. River Falls, 153

3. Hudson, 155

4. Rice Lake, 175

5. Menomonie, 178

6. Chippewa Falls, 190

7. Eau Claire North, 199

Top 10 individuals:

1. Bennett Swaverly (Hudson), 34

T2. Ben Pendleton (Hudson), 37

T2. Will Schlitz (Memorial), 37

T2. Dylan Rach (River Falls), 37

T2. Matthew Marsollek (River Falls), 37

6. Parker Etzel (Memorial), 38

T7. Ben Christenson (Memorial), 39

T7. Cole Fisher (Memorial), 39

T7. Trey Timm (River Falls), 39

T7. Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake), 39