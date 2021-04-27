NZ Rugby debates selling All Blacks share to US investors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby will face a momentous decision on the future of the All Blacks when it debates at its annual meeting whether to sell a stake in the commercial value of the national team to American investors. New Zealand’s 26 provincial unions will vote on a recommendation from New Zealand Rugby that it should bundle its commercial interests into a new entity and sell a 12.5 percent stake in that entity to California-based Silver Lake Partners for NZ$387.5 million (US$279.2 million). If the recommendation is carried, it will mark the first time in more than 115 years that the All Blacks — the most successful team in world rugby — do not wholly belong to New Zealanders.