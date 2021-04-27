More than 400 businesses back LGBTQ rights act

More than 400 companies __ including Tesla, Pfizer, Delta Air Lines and Amazon __ have signed on to support civil rights legislation for LGBTQ people that is moving through Congress. The Human Rights Campaign, which is coordinating the effort, says Apple, PepsiCo, General Motors, CVS, Facebook, Marriott, Capital One and Home Depot are among those on the list. The Equality Act would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. The bill passed the U.S. House in February with mostly Democratic support. Its fate in the Senate is less certain.