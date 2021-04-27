Man found hiding in dumpster after Chippewa County chase reaches 100 mph with kids in the car

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man with warrants out for his arrest is now behind bars but not before police say he drove under the influence at speeds of 100 mph with kids in the car.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull over Gregory Knitter, 56, of Cornell for driving over the center line near Highway X and XX.

Instead of stopping, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Knitter took off onto Highway 29 with speeds reaching 100 mph.

Chippewa Falls PD and Lake Hallie PD used spike strips to deflate Knitter's tires as he got onto Highway 53 north. Kowalczyk said the front tires fell off, but Knitter continued on taking the ramp onto Highway X (River Road) going into Chippewa Falls.

The car came to a stop on a steep ditch and Knitter ran away. He was found moments later hiding in a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Police say there were three other people in the car with Knitter, including two kids; a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl. One of the kids cut their head on the windshield when the car hit the embankment. The child was taken to the hospital and later released.

Kowalczyk said meth and marijuana were found in the car.

Knitter had warrants for fleeing police and domestic abuse. Now, police are recommending charges of OWI causing injury with a child in the car, fleeing, 1st degree reckless endangering safety, possession of meth, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

Court records show Judge Steven Gibbs set a $5,000 cash bond for Knitter on Monday. He is not to possess drug paraphernalia, possess or consume any alcohol or drugs and not drive without a valid license. He is also not allowed contact with the victims.

Knitter was charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse on two different occasions back in August.