Skip to Content

Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 8, at Eau Claire hotel

4:38 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
cOURT GAVEL

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Minneapolis man is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl at an Eau Claire hotel.

Ryan McNally, 37, is charged with 1st degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said McNally made her touch him inappropriately back in February.

The girl said he would "drink a lot and then do weird stuff."

McNally denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison. He'll make his initial appearance next week.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content