Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 8, at Eau Claire hotel

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Minneapolis man is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl at an Eau Claire hotel.

Ryan McNally, 37, is charged with 1st degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said McNally made her touch him inappropriately back in February.

The girl said he would "drink a lot and then do weird stuff."

McNally denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison. He'll make his initial appearance next week.