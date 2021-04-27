Level 1 risk for isolated severe hail Tuesday

Scattered rain, warmer temperatures and a chance for a few isolated severe storms are the hot topic for Tuesday.

A few isolated thunderstorms moved through the valley around 3:30 am Tuesday morning. Reports of loud thunder and pea size hail accompanied this quick little line of storms.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and quiet for the first half of the day. Temperatures will try to climb towards the low 60s, again depending on how far north the front will climb. We may get stuck in the upper 50s again Tuesday afternoon.

Being on the cooler side of the warm front, we'll see scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms embedded within them. The strongest thunderstorms will develop along the gradient between colder and warmer air, so the further north the front gets the closer the stronger storms will be.

These will likely begin in the later afternoon and carry into the early evening. Most activity will fizzle out overnight and we'll see a slight chance for a few showers into Wednesday. Otherwise, Wednesday will be drier with just a few isolated showers.

Temperatures stay near 60 through Friday before we climb into the 70s to start May. More isolated thunderstorms are possible heading into the weekend too after a break Thursday and Friday.