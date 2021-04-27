Late taxes another troubling sign for electric truck startup

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio-based electric truck startup has failed to pay real estate taxes in what appears to be another troubling sign for the fledgling company. The Tribune Chronicle reports Lordstown Motors Corp. outside Youngstown owes $570,000 for first half taxes and a 10% penalty for failing to make payment in early March. The company which plans to build electric vehicles in a massive former GM plant has been barraged by bad news in recent months. That includes a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry and potential class-action lawsuits. The company didn’t respond Tuesday to requests for comment.