Kaul details inquiry into clergy sexual abuse; Diocese of La Crosse issues statement

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) — State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a statewide inquest into sexual abuse among religious leaders Tuesday.

According to Kaul, the independent review will cover any and all sexual abuse stretching as far back as the investigation can uncover.

“With this initiative, we are seeking to ensure that survivors of clergy and faith leader abuse have access to needed victim services, to help prevent future cases of sexual assault, and to get accountability to the extent possible,” Kaul said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will conduct interviews with survivors, friends and family to get a more complete picture of any abuse. Any cases still within the statute of limitations will be referred to local law enforcement for further investigation.

Clergy abuse survivors, friends and family are encouraged to report incidents at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or 1-877-222-2620.

The Diocese of La Crosse issued a statement Tuesday morning after Kaul’s news conference. It said that representatives of the diocese met with the attorney general yesterday along with leaders from other religious orders in the state.

The statement pointed out that the attorney general, in his request for documents, was looking to review previous cases “and not any new reports or allegations.” It went on to say:

“In the Diocese of La Crosse we take the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously. In order to bring healing and reinforce our commitment to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the Diocese of La Crosse has proactively taken significant steps to ensure accountability in the processes established to review allegations of abuse of minors by clergy in the Diocese. Through the Protect and Heal initiative of the Diocese of La Crosse, procedures for the reporting and investigation of complaints of sexual abuse of minors by clergy were re-written, ensuring independence in the process. The Independent Review Board was reorganized to allow for a greater involvement of the laity. A comprehensive review of all clergy files was completed in 2019 by an independent firm. Then in January 2020, Bishop William Patrick Callahan, in his commitment to truth and transparency, released to the public the names and ministry details of clergy with confirmed allegations of child sexual abuse. The list is actively updated if any new information is received, independently investigated and substantiated.”

“We believe that the education, training, prevention and investigation policies and procedures that have been put into place over the past years in the Diocese of La Crosse have dramatically improved the protection of children entrusted into our care. Outreach and opportunities of healing for survivors of abuse are growing through pastoral initiatives and support within the local Church.”

“The Diocese of La Crosse will examine the letter of requests from the Attorney General when it is received. At that time, the Diocese of La Crosse will assess the statutory authority for the requests, as well as other considerations, like the confidentiality rights of those survivors of abuse whose privacy interests could be impaired by a release of sensitive information to a public agency.”

In a statement, Diocese of Madison spokesperson Brent King said the church is committed to combatting sexual abuse and asked any victims to report incidents to the diocese as well.

“The Diocese of Madison takes the issue of sexual abuse of minors very seriously and based on its own, ongoing initiative remains vigilantly committed to providing healing to any victims and their families, and to fostering trust based on its diocesan safe environment policies spanning two decades,” King said in the statement.