Japan sets June trial for Americans accused in Ghosn escape

TOKYO (AP) — The trial of two Americans accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape while out on bail will open June 14 at the Tokyo District Court. Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor are accused of hiding Ghosn in a music box so he could flee to Lebanon in late 2019. They were denied bail at the Tokyo Detention Center. Ghosn, arrested in 2018, was awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations when he escaped. Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, but has one with the U.S., which extradited the Taylors last month after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected their appeal. They face up to three years in prison if convicted.