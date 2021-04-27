Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

BERLIN (AP) — World powers are set to resume high level talks in Vienna focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that Russia was trying to scupper the pact. Russia’s top representative at the Vienna talks is joining representatives from China, Germany, France, and Britain. The deal is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The talks on Tuesday are being chaired by the European Union. Russia has yet to comment on the remarks from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.