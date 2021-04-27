Indonesia arrests firebrand cleric’s lawyer over attacks

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of Indonesia’s counterterrorism police have arrested the lawyer of a firebrand cleric and accused him of inciting people to commit terrorist acts and of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group, officials said. Police say they arrested Munarman in a raid on his house after interrogating scores of suspected militants detained after an attack at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass last month. Munarman, who goes by one name, was also the general secretary of the now-defunct Islam Defenders Front, which has a long record of vandalizing nightspots, hurling stones at Western embassies and attacking rival religious groups. It wants Islamic Shariah law to apply to Indonesia’s 230 million Muslims.