Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to reopen on May 21

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Museum will reopen next month after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum in downtown Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it will be open to the public on May 21. The museum will launch with three new exhibits — “Motown: The Sound of Young America,” “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out” and “Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís.” The museum will open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing, following guidelines provided by L.A. County. Attendees will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked.