German government raises 2021 economic growth forecast

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is raising its economic growth forecast for the year on the expectation of the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions and an anticipated rise in domestic spending. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Tuesday gross domestic product is expected now to rise 3.5% in 2021, up from a previous forecast of 3%, and that it should rise 3.6% in 2022. He says the government’s “comprehensive and quick support” for businesses had paved the way for a return to pre-pandemic levels by next year for Europe’s largest economy. “Our economy is strong, robust and ready for a new start,” he said. Last year, Germany’s gross domestic product shrank by 4.9%.