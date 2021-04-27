Floyd verdict won’t remove blocks to police accountability

St. Louis (AP) — The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case felt like a watershed moment to many Americans. But pervasive legal roadblocks to police accountability remain entrenched. Legal experts say most police officers who violate citizens’ rights get away with it because the law is heavily stacked in their favor. Abusive police are seldom prosecuted and those prosecuted usually aren’t convicted. Police kill about 1,000 people each year, but few are punished.