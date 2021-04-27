First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — State health officials say a young child from southwestern Minnesota has died of COVID-19 complications. Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams says the child, who died Sunday, was a first-grader at Park Side Elementary. Williams says crisis team members will be on hand at the school to support those in need. According to the school district, 22 students and staff are in quarantine at the elementary school. Williams says they are following guidelines from state health officials and will continue in-person instruction. Gov. Tim Walz’s office says the child did not have underlying health conditions.