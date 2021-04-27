Fall Creek woman allegedly steals $60K from person with a disability

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing large amounts of money from a person with an intellectual and developmental disability.

A theft by false representation charge was filed against Michelle Eisold on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a social worker made the report alleging Eisold stole around $60,000 from the victim.

The largest payment was in the sum of $46,000.

The victim told police there also numerous other small amounts given to Eisold.

The two allegedly met in June of last year when Eisold was the victim's taxi driver.

The victim said Eisold asked to borrow $46,000 in July after learning about a life insurance payment.

The money was going to be used to buy two new vans for her taxi service Chippewa Valley Taxi, and Eisold said she'd pay her back in December or March.

When interviewed by police, Eisold said she was like a mother to the victim and that the money was a gift.

She is due back in court in May.