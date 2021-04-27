EXPLAINER: The potential risks of political crisis in Chad

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The killing of President Idriss Deby Itno has left his son in charge of the central African nation of Chad. It’s the first change of power in more than three decades. The military’s decision to put Mahamat Idriss Deby at the helm provoked an immediate outcry from both the political opposition and the rebel forces blamed for his father’s assassination. The transitional council announced last week that the interim prime minister post was being given to an opposition presidential candidate, Albert Pahimi Padacke. The move appeared to be a concession aimed at placating political opponents.