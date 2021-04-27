Ex-cop convicted of murder in daughter’s boyfriend’s death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his daughter’s boyfriend. A federal jury found 60-year-old Shannon Kepler guilty on Monday in the 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. He was also convicted of assault in the non-fatal shooting of Lake’s brother. Defense attorney Stan Monroe says they will appeal the verdicts. Kepler’s state manslaughter conviction was overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens. Kepler is a citizen of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting occurred on land within the tribe’s historical reservation.