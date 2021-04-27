European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are set to formally ratify the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the United Kingdom amid ongoing tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland trade rules. The deal already has been ratified by the U.K. Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament’s approval. Because of disagreement on how to apply trade rules in Northern Ireland, some EU legislators previously threatened to hold back the ratification vote, but a large majority of lawmakers are in favor of the deal. Results of the vote are set to be announced on Wednesday, almost five years after U.K. voters decided to withdraw from the bloc.