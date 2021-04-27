ECASD offering rides for students to get COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a student who is 16 or older in the Eau Claire Area School District, you have the option for them to get bused to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UW-Eau Claire.

Students who sign up at North High School or Memorial High School will be bused on Tuesday, April 27 and Friday, April 30 at 1 p.m. Cohort A students are being bused on Tuesday and Cohort B students on Friday.

Since the vaccine at the clinic is the Pfizer variety, students will need a second dose. That will happen on Tuesday, May 18 and Friday, May 21.

Parents do not need to attend the vaccination but must sign a consent form which the student will need before boarding the bus. That consent form was emailed to parents on Monday.

If you have any questions you can contact Lauren Leasum (715-852-6631), Tori Hugo (715-852-6470), Kresly Rodriguez-Martinez (Espanol-715-852-4246), or Blia Schwahn (Hmong-715-852-6764). You may also call the COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425 for general vaccine questions.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker