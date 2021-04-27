Eau Claire City Council: Water bill hike, brush site pricing and more

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council passed a number of items at Tuesday night's meeting.

Before they got to the agenda, members of council awarded a commemorative plaque to former council member Mai Xiong who stepped down from her seat earlier this month. Xiong was thanked for her past year of service to the council and wished success on her next journey as vice chair of Governor Evers' Equity and Inclusion Council.

Brush Site, Jeffers Road

The brush site on Jeffers Road will be operational starting Wednesday and allow free brush disposal, but only until May 15.

After the 15th, the city will increase original charges for the waste site by 25% from the previous operators, BOXX Sanitation.

The city decided waste-bags would increase from 50 cente to a $1. The original proposal suggested charging $2 per bag.

Instead of the old cost of $5-10 per truck bed of yard waste, residents can expect to pay $15-$20. Season passes will be available for $45. Payments for the site will be electronic.

The brush location will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

City Council Vacancy

Council unanimously approved the motion to appoint a new member to council from a pool of community applicants. Currently the council sits at 10 members making the new motion 11.

Water Hike Rise

Council also chose to unanimously approve the quarterly water bill by 14%.

The average customer will pay an extra $8.37 on a quarterly water bill in order to pay off improvements at the Eau Claire Water Department, and an $11 million project with the city's water treatment plant on

Riverview Drive.

The project aims to improve the capacity and efficiency of the facility and upgrade its ability to deliver water to residents.