Denmark arrests 6 men for allegedly joining, financing IS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police have arrested six men, suspected of joining and financing the Islamic State group in Syria. Two of those arrested allegedly traveled to Syria in 2014 where they were recruited by IS. They are suspected of violating Danish terror laws and, if found guilty, they can face up to six years in jail. Five of them, including one who traveled to Syria, are also suspected of sending money to the group. If found guilty, they face up to 10 years in prison. The arrests in Denmark’s two largest cities were made Tuesday. None were identified.