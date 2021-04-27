COVID-19 Briefing: Concerns, lack of resources fuel vaccine hesitancy

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Nearly 1/3 of Wisconsin is now fully vaccinated, but health officials say getting the other 2/3 to that point may be a challenge-due to a vaccine-hesitancy problem rooted in rural Wisconsin.

Tim Size, executive director of the rural Wisconsin Health Care Cooperative, said vaccine rates are slipping in rural Wisconsin compared to urban areas.

Size said the dip in demand is because rural populations have three main concerns: they believe vaccines will be forcefully required, they worry about vaccine side effects, and that those side effects are worse than getting COVID-19.

Size added, those concerns come from a lack of resources, like education and transportation in rural areas.

"It's a mistake if we think vaccine hesitancy is kind of easily spread like icing on a cake. It's anything but. Certain communities are more rural, they have fewer resources. Our work isn't done yet," Size said.

Size said he's asked the state for a zip code census to sort out the hesitancy he's seeing.

An infectious disease specialist from UW Health, Dr. James Conway, said he expects vaccinations for ages 12 to 15 to begin this summer.

Vaccinations for ages 6 to 11 could come at the end of this year.

