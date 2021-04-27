China says coal will play less-dominant energy role

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China, the world’s biggest coal user, is aiming to have the fossil fuel play a less dominant role in its energy mix. China currently obtains roughly 60% of its power from coal. It also says it won’t allow new coal-fired power plants on a wide scale, despite plans to build new coal plants. These comments were made Tuesday by the director general of the Department of Climate Change in China’s Environment Ministry. They follow pledges at last week’s climate summit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to work with the United States on cutting emissions. China has previously set a target for non-fossil fuel energy to account for 20% of the country’s total energy consumption by 2025.