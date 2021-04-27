Child rapist gets life for 1980s murder of 2 California boys

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A convicted child rapist who killed two 6-year-old boys in Southern California in the 1980s will spend life in prison without a chance of parole. Kenneth Rasmuson was sentenced Tuesday. Rasmuson pleaded guilty in February to abducting and killing Jeffrey Vargo, who disappeared in 1981 after leaving his Anaheim Hills home to look at a fireworks stand. His body was found in Pomona. Rasmuson also acknowledged killing 6-year-old Miguel Antero, who vanished in 1986 after stepping off of a school bus near his Agoura Hills home. Rasmuson also spent nearly 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two other boys.