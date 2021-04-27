Bond modification denied in Dunn County infant reckless homicide case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man accused of killing his own infant son was back in Dunn County court Tuesday afternoon.

Jonathon Lucas, 28, is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, an autopsy shows his nearly 2-month-old baby died of multiple brain and head injuries, including hemorrhages and bone fractures.

On Tuesday in court, Lucas' defense team asked to modify his $30,000 cash bond.

The state objected to the modification and Judge Rod Smeltzer decided to not modify the bond.

Lucas is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 20.