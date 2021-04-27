After sad Mother’s Day 2020, vaccines offer sweet reunions

NEW YORK (AP) — This Mother’s Day will include some sweet reunions for many moms, grandmothers and their offspring. As thousands receive vaccinations each day, families plan to reunite in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year, they were forced to hold off on the physical joys of Mother’s Day. This time around, vaccinations have brought more comfort and security to bring on the hugs and kisses. Of course not everyone will feel that joy. There are those mourning for mothers lost to COVID-19 and others who are continuing to refrain from socializing in person until they, too, can schedule protective jabs in the arms.