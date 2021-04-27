Afghan official says buses crash head-on, killing 7 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says two buses crashed head-on near Kabul, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 70. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry says the traffic accident took place on Monday night, on a highway linking the Afghan capital and southern Kandahar province. The buses were going in opposite directions but the cause of the accident was not immediately known. The spokesman said the injured were transferred to nearest hospitals for treatment. Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and carelessness of drivers.