Wisconsin adds nearly 25,000 residents in new census data

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - The Badger State has 24,905 more people than it did 10 years ago.

That is according to the new data release by the United States Census Bureau following the 2020 census.

Wisconsin currently has 737,184 residents compared to 712,279 in 2010.

The gain in population will not have an impact on the state's representation in Washington. Wisconsin will remain at eight U.S. Congressional seats.

Thirteen states will have an adjustment in representation.

Texas will gain two seats while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will all gain one.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will all lose one seat.

California continues having the most representatives in the House with 52. Texas follows with 38, Florida will have 28 and New York will have 26.

Regionally, the South increased its population by 10.2% while the West increased by 9.2%, the Northeast by 4.1% and the Midwest by 3.1%.