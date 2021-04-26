WIAA announces sites of remaining alternate season state tournaments

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced state tournament locations for five alternate fall season sports.

The girls team tennis championship will be held Saturday, May 1, at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire. No Chippewa Valley teams qualified.

The boys and girls cross country championships will be held Saturday, May 8 at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

The boys soccer championships will be held Saturday, May 15, at Kewaskum High School (Division 1) and Marian University (Division 2).

The girls golf championship will be held May 17-18 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

More information about each sports season is available on the WIAA website.