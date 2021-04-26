VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, the Biden administration says. The task force, which will be vice-chaired by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, is the latest addition to Harris’ growing portfolio. She’s also leading the administration’s response to the increase of migrants, many of them children, at the southwestern border. The creation of the task force comes soon after President Joe Biden, who has long supported and aligned himself with labor unions, lent his backing to an ultimately failed effort for workers to unionize at a Amazon warehouse in Alabama.