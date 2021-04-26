UWEC theater department creates podcast during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire theater faculty needed to create unique ways to teach students throughout the pandemic. Their solution: having students put together a podcast.

Students in UW-Eau Claire's theater program are creating a podcast that mixes in fiction and history about different places throughout the city called, "Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire."

Arthur Grothe, UW-Eau Claire's artistic director of theater said this past year has been uniquely challenging and made him rethink the way he's been doing things. He considers this new technique a success.

"We kind of stumbled on this idea," Grothe said. "We could record students and work on their voice acting, and they could also create original content."

There are currently four episodes out. Grothe said the podcast will be eight episodes long, and two new episodes are released each Friday.

To view the podcast, click here.