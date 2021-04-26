Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The service file of the former police officer accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in a Minneapolis suburb this month contains scarce details on her police training history. The files released to The Associated Press on Monday include former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter’s job application, letters of recognition, pay information and a training status letter with most sections blacked out. Redacted sections in her training status letter include volunteer experience, financial history, driving record, and criminal history. Officials haven’t responded to questions about whether any materials were withheld. Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death.